Patricia “Patty” Dolberg peacefully passed away in her home Monday, September 2, 2019.
She was a wonderful doting mom and grandma. She loved working in her yard, baking, spending time with her grandkids. She loved her family and her twin sister Pam and sister Roxanne who were always there for her.
Survived by her daughter Jennifer O’Grady, son Jeff Dolberg, grandsons Brock and Colby Sweeney and Jacob and Jaiden Dolberg.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Dolberg, parents Jacob and Darlene Johannes and brother Jerry Johannes.
There will be a private memorial service for the family. A memorial has been set up for Patty at PO Box 273027, Ft. Collins, CO. 80527. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.
Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
