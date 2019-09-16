Patrick Dale Daniels, 73, of Muncie, Indiana passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus. He was born Thursday, November 1, 1945, the son of Richard Dale and Edith Marie (Holm) Daniels. Patrick married Marcia McIver on April 20, 1968.
Patrick was a loving family man, loved to ride motorcycles, and was of the Protestant faith. He attended Junior College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. During his time as a student at Scotts Bluff County College, its funding and operation came in to question. He and many of his classmates organized a student group to encourage a wider-based support foundation from outside the county. Through their efforts, the public voted to expand the base, and the college became Nebraska Western College in 1968. That college has flourished and is now known as Western Nebraska Community College. He then came to Muncie, Indiana where he attended Ball State University and received his B.A. in English. Patrick worked as a Supervisor at Delco Battery/Delphi Automotive until he retired in 2005.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marcia; daughters, Alicia Foster and Melissa Daniels; brother, Tim Daniels (wife, Sandy) from Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Karen Thery (husband, Ken) from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Grandchildren include: Ariana Foster, Hosea Boykin, Zachary Foster, Destinie Conwell, and Xander Baxter; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Edith Daniels; one brother, Richard A. (Mike) Daniels.
Services to honor Patrick will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, with Pastor Kyle Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Little Red Door Cancer Services of Delaware County, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
