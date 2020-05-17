Patrick, Norma

Norma Wagner Patrick May 8, 2020 Norma Wagner Patrick was born in Bayard, Nebraska, on May 9, 1941 to Alvin and Frances Wagner. She attended public schools in Mitchell, Nebraska, graduating High School with the Class of 1959. Norma married Steven L. Patrick on June 10, 1960. They had two sons, Blayne Robert Patrick of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Dane Arthur Patrick. She passed on May 8, 2020, one day prior to her birthday and two days prior to Mother's Day. She was a graduate of the University of Colorado School of Realty and practiced as a Realtor in Estes Park, Colorado. Her interests in life, other than her son and her husband, included a love of the game of golf, Cornhusker Football, reading (voraciously), acrylic painting, camping, fishing, and travel. Norma and Steven made their homes in Lincoln and Gering, Nebraska, and in Estes Park, Montrose, and Alamosa, Colorado. Following retirement, they chose Grand Junction, Colorado, as their retirement home. Norma was preceded in death by her son, Dane Arthur. At her wish, cremation has occurred. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with St. Matthews Episcopal Church Legacy Fund, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
