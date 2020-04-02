Pauley, James (Jim)

James (Jim) William Pauley, 70, passed away at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place. Upon Jim’s request, there will be no memorial service. As Jim was an avid pet lover, any memorials may be given in his honor to Skipper’s Cupboard in Gering, NE. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jim’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services are entrusted with arrangements.
Jim was born in Scottsbluff on March 10, 1950 to John L. and H. Jeanette (West) Pauley. He attended Scottsbluff High School and graduated in 1968. He attended Nebraska Western Junior College, then transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his bachelor’s degree in education in 1973. He taught for Gering Public Schools for 34 years until his retirement in 2008. After a year of retirement, Jim worked for the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library for approximately 10 years.
He was united in marriage to Mari Ann Vallejo on July 30, 1977 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. To this union were born two children: Erin Kathleen (May 1979) and James Christopher (April 1981).
Jim was always the first to volunteer or help someone in need, even when it meant putting aside his own to-do list, and he constantly sacrificed his own needs and wants because he always put others first. He enjoyed spending his free time reading, being outdoors, spending time with his family and friends, and cheering on the Huskers. Some of his most enjoyable times were the Saturdays spent with his family in Memorial Stadium.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mari; children Erin (Lincoln) and James (Omaha); his brother, George S. Pauley (Scottsbluff); Ron and Kathee Sanchez, Adrian (Challese, Silas) Sanchez, and Aaron (Cameron, Reyna) Sanchez (Lincoln); and Bob and Diane Vallejo (Perry, IA).
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Bill and Marie Vallejo, and numerous uncles and aunts.
JWP Esquire III’s favorite quote: “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” --Dr. Seuss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.