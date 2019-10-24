Pauline Kahrs, age 82, of Lodgepole, NE passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Lodgepole, NE.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 28th in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lodgepole with PMA Brenda Tophoj officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Lodgepole. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Saturday October 26th from 1-7:00 P.M. with family present from 2-5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pauline’s name to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Lodgepole Depot Museum or the Lodgepole Volunteer Fire Department and mailed to the family at P.O. Box 245, Lodgepole, NE 69149. You may view Pauline’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.