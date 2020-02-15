Peggy Jean (Muhr) Kreiling
February 12, 2020
Peggy Jean (Muhr) Kreiling, aged 86, of Minatare, passed away on February 12, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Peggy was born on October 9, 1933 in Bridgeport, Nebraska to Allen and Helen (Hutchinson) Muhr. She received her diploma from Bridgeport High School in 1951. She then worked at the Treasurer's office in Morrill County, followed by the Bell Telephone Company. On July 10, 1954 she married the love of her life, Munroe. They lived all their lives in Minatare except for 8 years in which they lived in Guymon, Oklahoma. They both enjoyed being active in their community and were loved by all. Peggy enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening at home and downtown and volunteering at the library. Survivors include sons Gary (Marcella) Kreiling and Rick Kreiling; grandkids Melissa (Chris) Lally and Heather (Aaron) Rutz; great granddaughter Annora; great granddogs Josie and Ziggy; brother Jerry (Carolyn) Muhr; brothers-in-law Robert Sharp, Carroll Mount and Daryl (Joyce) Kreiling; sister-in-law Sharon Kreiling; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by her husband of 61 years, son Kevin Kreiling, her parents, 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 22 at the Minatare Community Center (Main Street) from 2 to 4 PM. Inurnment will take place at the East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made to Minatare Public Library. Dugan-Kramer is assisting the family. www.dugankramer.com
