Perales, James

James Charles Perales March 11, 2020 Funeral services for JAMES CHARLES PERALES, 31, will be held at 2pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. James died at his home on March 11, 2020. Memorials may be given to the family for support of his children. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3pm to 5pm and the casket will be open briefly following the service Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

