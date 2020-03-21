Larry Delynn Peterson
March 5, 2020
Larry Delynn Peterson, age 83, of Red Feather Lakes, Colorado passed away peacefully March 5, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Delynn was born December 11, 1936 to Albert and Luella (Lockwood) Peterson in Kimball, Nebraska. He attended Kimball schools and was raised on the family farm north of Dix, Nebraska. After graduating from Kimball High School he continued his education at the University of Nebraska and Colorado State University. His love for farming brought him back to Nebraska where he was involved in agriculture for 42 years.
In 1957, he married Shirley Glantz in Harvard, Nebraska. To this union four children were born. During Delynn's years of farming, he raised wheat, corn, dry edible beans, and sunflowers, as well as backgrounding cattle during the winter months. He expanded his operation during the 1980's by building and managing AL Feedlot.
Throughout his years in farming, he was active in the "American Agricultural Movement." In 1977, he authored a book titled The Purchasing Power of a Bushel of Wheat. The annual Peterson Pasture Picnic was an event that Delynn enjoyed hosting for his many friends and family over the years! In retirement, he and Shirley built their log home in Glacier View Meadows where they hosted family gatherings for 20 years.
Delynn was a photographer at heart and his passion was traveling the world. His ambition to experience cultures across the globe and to be a photojournalist along the way, lead to numerous slideshows and photo albums, which he shared with everyone.
Over the years, Delynn was a charter member of the Nebraska Dry Bean Association, National Farmers Organization member, District 4 School Board, Dix Lions Club, Methodist Church in Kimball, Glacier View Board, and Chapel in the Pines in Red Feather Lakes. S
urvivors include his wife Shirley, of 62 years and their children: Kay (Stuart) McBride, Michael (Yadira) Peterson, Bradley (Marcia) Peterson; nine grandchildren (spouses and extended families); three great-grandchildren; brother Carroll (Martha) Peterson; sister Berdine Maginnis; sisters-in-law Winifred Peterson and Janet Swanson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Allen Peterson, daughter Janis Cunningham, step-granddaughter Berenice Felipe, and brother-in-law Larry Swanson.
A celebration of life will be held June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Chapel in the Pines in Red Feather Lakes, Colorado. Memorials may be sent to: The Chapel in the Pines, 23947 Co. Rd. 74E, P.O. Box 45, Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545. Condolences may be sent to Delynn's family in care of: Goes Funeral Care 3665 Canal Dr., Suite E., Fort Collins, CO 80524.
Friends may also visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to view the obituary and leave condolences and stories for the family.
