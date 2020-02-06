Phyllis Drawbaugh, 89, of Scottsbluff, passed away February 2, 2020, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Her family respectfully requests that memorials in Phyllis's honor, may be made in care of the family, to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Phyllis's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis was born on July 31, 1930, to Joseph and Pauline (Everett) Spurgeon in Scottsbluff, the youngest of seven children. She was raised on the family farm in the Hillcrest Community. Phyllis graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1948, and West Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing in 1951 as a Registered Nurse.
On October 5, 1950, Phyllis married Dean Drawbaugh and together they had four daughters. She was a wonderful caregiver who lovingly nurtured her four girls and cherished all her family and friends throughout her life. Phyllis enjoyed her years of nursing, especially after earning her gerontology specialization, working at Gra-Mar, Heritage, and other local facilities.
She and Dean traveled extensively as members of Cosmopolitan International. They enjoyed their trips to England, Canada, Mexico, and across the United States. She was an active member of the First Christian Church. As a member of the Wildcat Audubon Society and the Nebraska Ornithologist Union, she became an avid bird watcher.
Left to cherish Phyllis' memory are her four daughters, Ann (John) Hurt, Dorothy (Tony) Hill, Jean Martin (Warren Yankton), and Marie Fleenor (Lowell Fleenor); grandchildren, Andrew (Whitney) Hurt, Aaron (Maggie) Hurt, Elizabeth (Jason) Giglio, Nathanael (Arabella) Martin, Rick (Allison) Reisig, Mike (Rena) Reisig, Laura (Andrew) Clements, Mitchell (Alexis Wright) Fleener, and Teighlor (Austin) Arteta; step-grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Hill, and Katie Hill; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her siblings and their spouses, Bob (Barbara) Spurgeon, John (Stella) Spurgeon, Ruth (Homer) McKinley, Martha (Francis) Ravenscroft, Ed (Phyllis) Spurgeon, Dean Gibson, Carol (John) Russell, and Harlan (Ruth) Drawbaugh; and nephews, Johnny Russell, and James Spurgeon.
