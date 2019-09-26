Phyllis Elaine Spurgeon, 88, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at “The Residency” in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Gering with Reverend Seth Leypoldt officiating. There will be a private family interment at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Legacy of the Plains Museum or the Panhandle Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Phyllis was born August 23, 1931 at Holdrege, Nebraska to George Warren and Verna Evelyn (Harvey) Garber. She received her education in Scottsbluff, graduating from Scottsbluff High School with the Class of 1949. She attended Scottsbluff Junior College.
Phyllis was united in marriage to Edward Lee Spurgeon on June 4, 1950 at Scottsbluff. The couple made their home and raised their family on a farm northeast of Scottsbluff.
Phyllis was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff, the Valley View Project Club, Bluff Strutters Square Dance Club, Honorary Vice-President of Oregon Trail Days & Old Settlers Club, Volunteer at Regional West Medical Center gift shop, knitted blankets and booties for the newborn babies born at the hospital, and she was an avid pinochle player.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters Elaine Eastep of Omaha, Linda Corr of Lincoln, and Susan (Dave) Lindhorst of Gering; son William (Cindy) Spurgeon of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Kris (Rick) Hansen, Kim (Matthew) Latacha, Joe (Lindsey) Eastep, Janelle Corr, Tracy Johnsen, Erin (Don) Miller, Amanda (Adam) Selzer, Tyler (Ashley) Lindhorst, Travis (Katie) Lindhorst, Zachary (Becky) Spurgeon, and Jonathan (Stephanie) Spurgeon; and twenty great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and wife, a niece, and two nephews.
