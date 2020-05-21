Lee Pugsley May 16, 2020 Lee Pugsley passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Lee was born on May 1, 1941, in Torrington, WY to Cecil and Ruth (Jesdinsky) Pugsley. He along with his 5 siblings lived on the family ranch west of Jay Em, WY. He attended grade school at the Moore Springs School, attended Torrington High School and received his associate's degree from Goshen County Community College in 1961. He then went to the University of Wyoming for one year. On May 6, 1962, he married Dorothy M. Rinehart. They lived in the Jay Em area where he worked on the family ranch. They later moved to Torrington where he worked at Holly Sugar and the John Deere Company as an Implement mechanic. In 1972 he started Central Implement Service where he continued his passion of repairing implements for local farmers. Later he started custom harvesting until 2019. Lee and Dorothy had one son Brian. Lee had a passion for gardening, sports, and family. He also loved aviation and traveling. Many in the community had known Lee from his years of driving school buses, being a master gardener and his massive rose garden in his backyard. He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit, unmatched work ethic, and his infectious smile. Lee is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Kathy Pugsley of Torrington, WY; a granddaughter, Jaclyn Johnson of Edmond, OK; grandsons, Brady Pugsley of Torrington; and J. James of Townsend, MT; 8 great grandchildren; a brother Jack Pugsley; four sisters, Shirley Farrell, Joyce Birkley, Janet Sanders all of Torrington; and Nancy Martin of Austin, Texas. Lee was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.