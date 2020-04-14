Ragland, Marilyn

Marilyn Ragland April 2, 2020 Marilyn Ragland left this earth peaceably at home with her husband at her side. April 02, 2020 after a long hard fought battle with cancer and COPD. --Marilyn was born to Orley Edward and Olive Martina Marshall December 17, 1938. She and her sister Joan and brother Donny grew up on a large potato farm in East Flamborough. When she graduated high school; she attended teacher's college and then began teaching in Streetsville [Mississauga]. While teaching; she met and married Roy Alderson and together, they raised two daughters - Karen and Beth and a son David. Marilyn taught school for seven more years, then quit and began working at Velsicol Chemicals as a cost accountant. Several years later, the company changed it's name to FMC Chemicals and she became controller. She worked at FMC for several more years then quit and began working at Hortico Nursery as accountant. During this time; she and Roy divorced and she began creating and shipping nursery rose catalogs throughout North America for Hortico as well as accounting. While working at Hortico; she met and married Arthur Livingston; who was working for her father on the potato farm. They were married for eighteen years until Arthur died of a heart attack. Living in East Flamborough in 2003, she met John Ragland online through a mutual friend. John lived in Nebraska USA at the time; and through a short courtship; he moved to Canada to join her and married her in 2004. Together they started a landscaping business which she was a partner until 2007; when [after a VERY long discussion and debate] she grudgingly retired. In 2008, they moved to Eighth Line outside Milton; where John still lives today. Marilyn is survived by her husband, John, her children Karen, Beth, and David along with her sister Joan Deagle, and 9 grand children, and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents,grand parents, and her brother. Mom, we are heartbroken to lose you but we know you are released from pain and at peace. Rest assured you will never be forgotten and your legacy will live on through us. You will always be in our memories and in our hearts. A small and informal celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Online memorial condolences is available at: Obituaries - Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home - Ancaster Chapel.
