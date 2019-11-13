Ralph Albert Powell, 91, passed away Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
He was born September 2, 1928 to Lawrence I. and Ellen B. Powell on the family farm near Hemingford, Nebraska. He graduated from Hemingford High School in 1947.
Ralph served in the Nebraska Army National Guard and was proud of his service, especially during the blizzard of 1949. He would later enter the U.S. Air Force and would serve until his honorable discharge in 1955.
On November 20, 1949 he was united in marriage to Dorothy A. Moravek in Hemingford, NE. Following their marriage they lived in Texas and Spokane, WA while Ralph was in the Air Force. In 1955 they moved south of Hemingford and farmed side by side until 2007 when they moved to Alliance, NE. Following his retirement Ralph enjoyed restoring antique tractors and automobiles, where some were donated to museums, other were sold with some to international buyers. Ralph was a member of the Eagles Club, Hemingford American Legion Post No. 9, Masonic Lodge #183 A.F. & A.M. of Alliance and was 32 degree member of Scottish Rite.
Survivors include his son, Dennis (Christal) Powell of Alliance, his daughters, Sue (Bill) Braunsroth of Loveland, CO and Brenda Thomas of Alliance, grandchildren, Stacy (Brinkley) Williams, Brandon (Kristin) Powell, Jason (Kaela) Braunsroth, Jessica Braunsroth, Evan Braunsroth, Brent Thomas and Sarah Thomas and his great-grandchildren, Ashley Williams, Ashton Williams, Ayden Williams, Tyler Pflughaupt, Neo Powell, Dax Powell, Brayden Braunsroth and Hudson Braunsroth. He is also survived by sister, Marie Sorum of Alliance, and sisters-in-law, Marjorie Powell and Arlene Powell of Alliance, Alma Wood of Lubbock, TX and brother-in-law, Martin Collins of Hemingford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, son-in-law Steven Thomas, and brothers, Lloyd, LeRoy and Dean.
Funeral services will be Thursday, November 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to RiteCare Scottish Childhood Language Program or Alliance United Methodist Church. C/O Brenda Thomas, 320 Platte Ave, Alliance, NE 69301
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
