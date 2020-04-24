Randall, Kenneth

Kenneth Randall April 21, 2020 With our deepest sorrow, we announce Kenneth "Kenny" Jacob Randall, age 21, from Torrington, Wyo., who was our beloved son, brother, and friend to most, passed on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from a car accident. Kenny was a graduate from Southeast High School in 2016. He enjoyed playing some of his favorite sports (football, basketball, soccer) with some great friends who eventually became family. He was involved in 4-H, FFA doing lots of projects. He participated in projects anywhere from vegetable judging, dairy goats, and rocket launching, just to name a few that he did over the years. We all know that Kenny loved to do shooting sports and shooting guns in general. Kenny also took lots of spontaneous road trips with family and friends and made some very memorable trips that we will never forget. Those who knew Kenny, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Kenny will be missed greatly everyday by his Mother, Pam, his Father, Lawrence, Sister Brittany, Brother Durward. Also, his Grandparents Kenneth and Charlene Randall, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends. We appreciate all the photos, videos and messages that are being shared in remembrance of Kenny's life here. We would love to keep all these memories of him with us forever for all of us to remember. If you would like to share a favorite memory, pictures, videos or anything that you feel like sharing with us please email it to celebratekenny98@gmail.com. For any monetary donations can be directed to Platte Valley Bank in Torrington. For the time being with all of the current gathering guidelines, we are still working on making an arrangement for a Celebration of Life for Kenny. We will be posting announcements on our personal Facebook momentarily.
