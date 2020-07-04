Rask, Shirley

Shirley Lou Rask June 30, 2020 Shirley Lou Rask, 80 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home. Her graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:30 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.comDugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Shirley was born April 22, 1940 in Ord, Nebraska to Alfred and Dorothy Babka. She received her early education in Scottsbluff, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. She married Bill Rask on June 8, 1958 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and made their home in Gering, NE. She worked at Ewing Floral, McCosh Drug, and Cox Drugstore in Gering for a number of years. She was a member of the Eagles, Rollin Oldies Car Club. Shirley loved spending time with her family, kids and all the grandchildren. She had a passion for gardening and crocheting. She cared deeply for others. Shirley loved traveling with her husband, Bill, to all of his racing events throughout the years. Later, she enjoyed camping with Bill and going to gun shows and car shows. She loved going for rides in the antique cars. Survivors include her husband Bill Rask; sons Billie and Troy (Heather) Rask; grandsons Brody (Stephanie), Billie, Tyler and Skyler Rask; granddaughter Jessica Reichert; great grandsons Rhyatt, Oakley, Jace, Keenan, Matthew, Tristan and Cameron; great granddaughters Alyssa and Aaralyn and sister Rogene Hiatt of Washington with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law Bill and Molly Rask and daughter Roxane Marie Rask.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
