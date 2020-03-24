Carolann Rau March 20, 2020 Carolann Rau, 78, of Gering, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 peacefully in her home. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. To honor her wishes, a small family graveside service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Carolann's honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Carolann's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Carolann was born March 15, 1942 in Scottsbluff to Charles and Lucille Schank Morgan. She attended school and graduated from Gering. Carolann met her husband, Richard "Dick" of 58 years and the couple were blessed with 2 children: Keeli (Rau) Klein and Chad Rau. Carolann is survived by her daughter Keeli (LaWayne) Klein; sister Sharron Potorff; and brothers Richard (Laurey) Schank and Terry (Paula) Schank. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Casey Rau, Kody Klein, Korey (Amber) Klein, KaSaundra (Beau) Bethers and Hannah (Dillon) Snyder; her little loves (great-grandchildren) Kallee and Shaylynn Klein, Kayden and unborn baby McKenzie Klein, Westyn Bethers, and Kasyn, Jessalyn and Leland Snyder. Carolann was preceded in death by her husband Dick, son Chad, parents Charles and Lucille, and her niece Kim Mehrer.
