Ray, Raymond

Raymond Junior Ray February 22, 2020 Raymond Junior Ray, 89, of Johnstown, CO passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2020 surrounded by family. Raymond was born in St. Mary's Township in Indiana to Raymond C. and Dora (Marshall) Ray on Oct, 10, 1930, the youngest of 6 children. He graduated from Jefferson Center High School 1948. He married the love of his life, Freda Mae Cullers on Feb. 24, 1951 in Columbia City, IN. Raymond was a jack of all trades and master of all he put his hands to. He was skilled in carpentry, plumbing, mechanical and masonry. After Raymond and Freda were married he worked at Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne for several years. He and Freda farmed together for 19 years. While continuing to farm, Raymond became Regional Manager for Pride Seed Corn for all of Northern Indiana. In 1972, the family moved to Johnstown, CO. He spent 20 years as a Right-of-Way Agent which allowed him and Freda to travel and work in 30 different states. He's one who never met a stranger. He retired in 2000 and enjoyed visiting family and friends He is survived by his Wife: Freda; Sons, Steven W. (Brenda), Fremont, NE; Jeffrey A., Platteville, CO; Gary L. (Diane), Bayard, NE; Brian J. (Jenny), Ft. Collins, CO and daughter Pam (Wayne) Schempp, Loveland, CO. 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister and 1 grandson, Russell.
