Pastor Raymond L. Stokes, age 80, of Sidney, NE went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was a loving dad, grandpa and friend who touched many lives with his old west, mountain man, historian way of life. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 22nd in the First Baptist Church in Sidney with Pastor Nelson Osborn, Pastor Merv Goodrick and Brother Tony Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Lazy U4 Cemetery at Ray’s ranch southwest of Sidney. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 1-7:00 P.M. with family present from 4-7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s name to the First Baptist Church and mailed to 1507 20th Ave., Sidney, NE 69162. You may view Ray’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Ray’s care and funeral arrangements.
Raymond Lloyd Stokes was born to Harold R. and Leona Mae (Curliss) Stokes on March 24, 1939, in Olney Springs, CO. He graduated high school in Syracuse, KS in 1958. In 1959 he was married to Patricia Ann Froggatte and they were blessed with five children. In October of 1982, his wife Pat went home to Glory. Later he married Gladys M. Owens. They were married until her passing in April of 2017.
In 1974, The LORD called him to preach and that began his journey that led him to Sidney, NE
in 1975. He became the pastor of the First Baptist Church in February of 1976, where he served nearly 43 years as their faithful Pastor until his death. He was very devoted to his calling as a preacher of the Gospel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold and his step- dad and mother, Bud and Leona Nichols, and both wives, Pat and Gladys. He is survived by his brother Vernon Stokes of Ulysses, KS his sister, Velma Klassen of Kendall, KS, five children, Mark (Rose) Stokes of San Jose, CA, Kim Manning of Potter, NE, Sherri Scholdberg of Sidney, NE, Greg (Julie) Stokes of Sidney, NE, Joshua (Lindsey) Stokes of Coweta, OK, nineteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
