Raynita Kay Bullock, 76, died May 16, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona from Alzheimer’s. Per her request, her body was cremated.
Raynita was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Donald and Oma Seger on Aug. 21, 1942. She attended schools in Scottsbluff, graduating in 1960.
She married Rex Bullock Dec. 8, 1962. One son, Cory, and one daughter, Christen, were born. They later divorced.
Remembering Raynita are one daughter, Christen; brother Don Seger; and sister-in-law Betty, of Scottsbluff; aunt and uncle Ed and Donna Sievers of Colorado; and other family members, friends and acquaintances.
Greeting Raynita are her father and step-mother, Donald ad Anna Seger; mother and step-father Oma and Bert Bartow; two brothers, Gary and Richard Seger; and other family members and friends.
She will be missed by all that knew her.
