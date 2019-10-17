Rebeca Arriaga, 55, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon to 3 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with a Rosary recited at 3 PM. Burial will occur at a later date in Guadalajara, Mexico. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Rebeca was born August 19, 1964 in Mexico City, Mexico to Maria de Carmen Espinosa. She was united in marriage to Espiridion Arriaga on August 20, 1999. The couple made their home in Scottsbluff. She was a longtime employee at Ideal Linen.
Rebeca is survived by her daughter Yoselin Arriaga, son Jesus Arriaga, son-in-law Montell Cabral, step daughters Violet Ramirez and Aurelia Bald-Eagle, step-son Manuel Guiterrez, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Rebeca was preceded in death by her husband Espiridion Arriaga, mother-in-law Margarita Arriaga, twin brother Guillermo Espinosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.