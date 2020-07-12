Reiber, Alfred

Alfred F. Reiber and Betty J. Reiber 4/12/2020 10/6/2019 A memorial service for Alfred F. and Betty J. Reiber will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Sunset Memorial Park at Scottsbluff with military honors provided by the United States Navy in honor of Al's service to his country. Memorials may be made in care of the family for designation at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting their memorial pages at www.bridgmanfuneralhome. com. During these times, we are obligated to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the State of Nebraska for memorial services.

