Reisig, Larry

Larry James Reisig April 15, 2020 Larry James Reisig, 77, of Scottsbluff, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center of complications from COPD. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Monday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. A Private family service will be held with Pastor Jon Simpson officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to Chuckwagon Church for the food ministry or the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Larry was born September 14, 1942 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Charles and Helen (Ring) Reisig. He grew up on the family farms near Melbeta and Scottsbluff, graduating from Scottsbluff High School with the Class of 1960. Larry attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for three years before transferring to the University of Wyoming. He graduated with a degree in accounting from Wyoming in 1965. Larry enlisted in the United States Army on April 28, 1967 and was accepted into the Officer Candidate School, commissioned with a rank of Second Lieutenant. Larry was stationed on Okinawa during his military service. He often commented that he was unable to get off the island for any leave. He was honorably discharged on April 25, 1969. Larry was proud to be a veteran. During the late 1960's he was a CPA with Price Waterhouse. He then became comptroller for a large real estate development company, Ridgewood Realty, in Denver. During the 1970's and early 1980's he owned and operated his own real estate construction company in Denver. Larry then owned and operated ABC Truck Sales in Denver which sold commercial trucks and heavy construction equipment for many years before retiring to Scottsbluff in 2006. He happily married Rebecca on June 16, 2012. Larry enjoyed playing in the stock market and was an avid reader of any journal or periodical regarding the market. Larry loved his dogs and in his retirement enjoyed taking his beloved shelter dog, Annie, for a daily ride and along to do his errands. He was passionate about the Nuggets, Rockies, and Avalanche sports teams and enjoyed car racing. He loved being around the grandchildren and his family. Larry had a strong work ethic and impacted people with his determination to "be the best that you can be." Larry is survived by his wife Rebecca; stepchildren Derek (Susan) Haese of Washington, D.C. and Dani (Joe) Neikirk of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren Penelope and Cooper Haese and Anna and Joey Neikirk; sister Jody (Matt) Ziegler of Gering; nieces Jennifer, Sara, and Kati; nephews Lincoln, Mark, and Luke; best friend and double cousin Russ Reisig; nine great-nieces and nephews; and many beloved cousins from his large extended family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Richard, and brother Stan.
Remembering loved ones
