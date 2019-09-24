Renee Lynn Schwab, 59, of Scottsbluff, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at her home. Her memorial will be held on Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Dry Dock, located on the north side of Lake Minatare State Recreation Area. We will celebrate Renee’s life where her dreams came true.
Renee was born Dec. 23, 1959. She graduated from Bayard High School in 1978, She also played basketball, ran track, cheerleader, and was a letterman. She also went on to play some college basketball. She enjoyed most outdoor activities. Renee was very athletic and talented. A beautiful soul to say the least.
Renee was known for her hard work and upbeat attitude. She ran the Baitshop called Dry Dock with her youngest son, Brandon. Three seasons together living their dreams. Come to find out hard work left a legacy to be continued. We always talked about getting the whole family included in our dreams. Brandon will continue once the lake opens up again in January.
Renee is survived by her three sons: Andrew Kihlthau, Tyson Meininger and Brandon Meininger; her mother Donna Schwab; sister Pamela Charron; brother Brad Schwab; daughters-in-law: Denise Meininger, Stephanie Kihlthau; granddaughters: Lindsey Meininger, Danielle Kihlthau; grandsons: Rylee Meininger, James Kihlthau; nieces: Zady Charron, Amanda Schwab; nephews: Taylor Charron, Garrett Schwab.
On behalf of Renee and her family, we would like to thank everyone for her support at the Dry Dock. God Bless.
