anuary 28, 1932 – December 3, 2019
Richard A Spencer, 87 of Alliance, Nebraska passed away on December 3, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, Colorado. He was born to Ray and Mildred Spencer on January 28, 1932 in Alliance, Nebraska. Richard married Eileen Varilek on December 31, 1953. Richard graduated from Alliance High School in 1950, followed by a stint in the U.S. Army. He worked for the CBQ/BNSF Railroad until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling, his grandchildren and spending time with his model trains. Richard was a member of the Nebraska National Guard, Alliance Volunteer Fire Department and the First Presbyterian Church.
Richard is survived by his wife, Eileen, son Richard Spencer (Linda) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Daughters LaDonna (Terry) Grubbs of Lincoln, Nebraska and Joyce (Larry) Linder of Columbus, Nebraska, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his Parents Ray and Mildred Spencer, Step-father Irving Thurston, Son Dale Ray Spencer, Brother and Sister-in-law Royal and Eva Spencer, Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law Jerry and Ethel Varilek and nephew Chuck Spencer.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, Alliance, Nebraska with burial to follow at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery, Alliance, Nebraska. Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.