Richard L. Zeiler, 70, a lifelong resident of Scottsbluff, NE passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services held. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the his wife and children at 14280 Fairmount Road Basehor, KS, 66007.
Richard was born on December 23, 1948 in Scottsbluff, NE to Bob and Grace Zeiler. He married Jean Rummel on February 21, 1970. The couple had three children.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Susan (John) Arriaga of Basehor, KS, Julie (Corey) Conn of Muncie, IN, Troy (Kortni) Zeiler of Mitchell, NE; ten grandchildren with another one due in December; sibilngs, Bob (Shirley) Zeiler Jr. of North Platte, NE, Patty Huls of Sidney, NE and numerous nieces and nephews
