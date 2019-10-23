Loving husband, father, brother, uncle and son Richard Bruce Tompkins passed away Oct.18, 2019 at his home in Arvada, Colorado.
He was born June 10, 1945 in Scottsbluff to Bruce and Phoebe (Weaver) Tompkins. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1963.
In 1964, he joined the United States Navy. Before being sent to Vietnam, he had met and married the love of his life, Sharon (Sherri) Wellman, a farm girl originally from Orchard, Nebraska.
The 54-year marriage produced three children, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
After his discharge he attended Area 10 Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
He retired from NAPA Auto Parts after 20 years of service. He was a very giving man, delivering Meals on Wheels, was a blood donor for Bonfils Blood Bank until his health would not permit it.
He was a 20-year member of the Arvada Post #161. He was an active member of the Honor Guard with more than 1,000 funerals. He was a member of the Colorado Patriot Guard and was honored to toll the Honor Bell. He was a member of the VFW. He had the great honor of being selected to join the Northern Colorado Honor Flight to the National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. This year he was able to fulfil one of his great dreams to stand on Omaha Beach.
He leaves a tremendous hole in our lives which will not be filled easily, if ever. He is survived by his wife Sherri of Arvada; sons Jeff Tompkins of Westminster, Colorado, Scott Tompkins (Heather Schafer) of Dacono, Colorado; daughter Kimberli Tompkins (Robert Walker) of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; his grandchildren Christeena (Mike) Patrick of Sidney, Nebraska, Ryan (Brittany) Cook of Broomfield, Colorado, Rachael Cook (Marc MacArthor) of Arvada, Colorado, David Tompkins of Frederick, Colorado, Julia Tompkins of Frederick, Colorado, ChaseWorthley of Arvada, Colorado, Arizona Worthley of Arvada Colorado, several great-grandchildren, one brother, Don Tompkins of Westminster, Colorado and one sister Judy (Al) Banghart of Scottsbluff.
A memorial service will be at Aspen Mortuary, 6370 Union St., Arvada, Colorado at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 4. Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Ft. Logan Cemetery staging area B.
Please make donations to the Arvada American Legion Post, 6230 W. 60th Ave., Arvada, CO or to the Honor Bell Foundation at honorbell.org/sound-your-support/ or a donation to a foundation of your choice.
