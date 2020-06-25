Leonard A. Rieken June 23, 2020 Leonard A. Rieken, age 94, of Sidney, NE, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 26th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Mike McDermott officiating. A visitation will be held from 9-12:00 noon Friday at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel in Sidney. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Leonard's name to St. Patrick's Catholic Church. You may view Leonard's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Leonard's care and funeral arrangements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.