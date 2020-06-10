Ring, Esther

Esther Ring June 6, 2020 TORRINGTON, WYOMING...Private family graveside services for Esther Ring, 97, will be held at the Valley View Cemetery with Pastor Scott Firminhac officiating. Esther passed away June 6, 2020 at Community Hospital. Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Goshen County Senior Friendship Center. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Esther was born on April 11, 1923 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska the daughter of John and Lydia (Bertram) Schwartzkopf. When she was three years old, her family moved to the Huntley, Wyoming where she grew up and received her education. She spoke fondly of the years she spent driving tractors, toiling in the fields and helping her dad on their farm. She later attended Cosmetology School in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and recalled with fond memories her time clerking in Dodds Department Store in Torrington. In June 1956 she married William (Bill) Ring of Lyman, Nebraska where they lived for two years. Thereafter they moved to their farm in Torrington where she loved working alongside Bill on their farm and managing their custon work business. Esther loved the smell of the fresh turned earth during harvest season and thoroughly enjoyed her job as a seasonal scale operator "weigher" for over thirty-five years for Holly Sugar Corporation. Esther spent her life tending and nurturing family and friends with God as her priority. She thoroughly enjoyed, as well as all of us did, her cooking and baking. Grebel, noodles, cabbage burgers, butterballs, and pies are just a few of her specialties that come to mind. She was an avid Rockies baseball fan. She was a master of knitting, sewing, quilting, embroidering, "letter writing," playing cards, bingo and games, gardening, and canning just to name a few. Most of all she enjoyed visiting and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved watching them grow up and following them in their varied activities- baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis, football and golf. As a lifetime member, she was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. Survivors include one son, Douglas (Vicki) Ring of Torrington; daughters Gaylene (Joe) Guth of Torrington and Yvonne (Rodney) Andrews of Mullen, Nebraska; six grandchildren Josh and Tyler Ring of Torrington, Patrick Guth of Douglas, Wyoming, Brett Guth of Torrington, Alandrea (Dale) Ellwanger of Eagle, Nebraska and Michael (Megan) Andrews of Kearney, Nebraska; two great grandchildren Hadley and Hayes Ellwanger of Eagle; and a sister Dorothy Smallwood. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Ring; three brothers John, Ruben and Donald Schwartzkopf along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
