Robert A (Bob) Becking passed away July 24 at the age of 72 at his sisters home in Torrington, Wyoming.
Bob was born in Alliance, Nebraska to Albert and Helen (Vogel) Becking.
He attended school in Scottsbluff and graduated in 1965 from Scottsbluff High School. He started his employment with Lockwood Corporation after graduation and worked there as a purchasing agent until it’s closing.
He lived at Lake Minatare Boat Club for 22 years and there enjoyed boating and fishing. He worked for the State of Nebraska Parks Service and area farmers after his retirement. He also enjoyed riding his Harley with friends.
Bob is survived by two sons, his brother Dewayne (Nancy) Becking of Powell, WY, sister Benita Schaffer of Gilbert, AZ and sister Connie Booth of Torrington, WY.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, grandparents, brother in laws, Robert Schaffer and Jack Booth.
There will be a gathering of friends and family August 3, from 1 pm to 5 pm, at 191 Aspen Circle, Torrington, WY.