Robert “Bob” A. Bartels, 67, of Minatare, went to be with the Lord on September 11th, 2019 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, NE. A family viewing was held and cremation has taken place. The celebration of his life will be held September 21st at 11:00 at the Presbyterian Church in Minatare, NE. Memorials may be made to Skippers Cupboard or Veterans Military Family Emergency Relief Fund. Online condolences may be made by viewing Robert’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Bob was born on October 12th, 1951 to Edwin and Lanita (Schumacher) Bartels in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He attended Highland School and graduated from Bayard High School. He furthered his education at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska. Bob also served in the Air Force Reserves in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After college he returned and worked several different jobs in the farming and cattle fields. But what really meant the most to him, besides his family, was farming. He had a deep undying passion for the land he worked and the crops he grew. Bob suffered a stroke 15 years ago that made him unable to farm any more, but his passion never died. He kept up with his love of farming through his friends and families phone calls. He also loved his dogs, fishing, and hunting.
Bob’s family would like to thank the many loving staff of Chimney Rock Villa and Pioneer Manor for the wonderful care he received over the years. Also, we would like to thank his cousins and friends that kept in touch with him. He was always excited to tell his sister who had visited, sent cards, or called him that day. When he called his sister most nights there was always “I’ll never forget when” stories. Those stories are forever in our hearts and the memories keep us going. We will never forget you, Bobbie. He will always be remembered for his big heart, helping hand, and his big smile even in the face of tragedy.
He is survived by his sister Joan (Kent) DeWitt of Minatare; Nephew Bill (Tara) DeWitt and Bills’ children Corbin, Lilian, Mariska, Edlyn Jo, and Everett; Niece Tonya DeWitt and her son Graceson; Aunt Luba Bartels; Uncle Vergil Hagel; Uncle Bill Bruntz; Jack (Elizabeth) Hopson; any many close cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his Grandparents, his parents, and many dear aunts and uncles that he loved.
