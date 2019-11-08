Robert “Bob” Behm, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away at his home in Loveland, Colorado, November 4, 2019. Born on November 7, 1927 in Scottsbluff, he moved at a young age with his family to a farm north of Minatare, and graduated from Minatare High School in 1946. Bob married Gayle (Seaman) Behm in 1958, a marriage of 61 years at his passing. He was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Scottsbluff for many years until his retirement in 1988.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Katherine (Steinbrecher) Behm, and by his siblings Albert Behm, Paul Behm, Hedy Eberhardt, Mary Collins, and Lenora Leafgreen.
He is survived by his wife Gayle; son Scott, his wife Wendy, and their children Joshua and Sarah; and son Greg, his wife Diane, and their children Margaret and John.
No service is planned. To celebrate Bob’s life, he asked that you raise a glass and toast his memory. Family and friends may leave personal notes online at Viegut Funeral Home, www.viegutfuneralhome.com. If you wish to donate in his memory, the family asks that you contribute to Pathways hospice care of Northern Colorado at pathways-care.org.
