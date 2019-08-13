Robert “Bob” E. Nation, 82, of Scottsbluff died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff following a brief illness.
Bob was born November 20, 1936, in Crawford, Nebraska to William and Elva (Wilson) Nation. He graduated from Sioux County High School in 1954, and went to work for Ray Townsend building houses. He got into the masonry business when Carr Trumbull hired him to do the brick work on a house. He was self taught and did the masonry work on all kinds of buildings, from the Pink School House in Sioux County, Nebraska to the Casper Event Center and Guaranty Federal in Casper, Wyoming, including hospitals in Las Vegas, Nevada and Santa Fe, New Mexico and several schools in between. He retired in 2007 and his company, Robert Nation Inc., is now owned and operated by his son Thomas.
Bob married Marilyn Beth Flynn on April 23, 1956, and was married for 53 years before Beth’s death in 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother Raymond, infant sister, and several in-laws.
Bob is survived by his sons, Randy Nation of Gering, Rick (Kim Wanegar-Nation) Nation of Manchester, Connecticut and Thomas (Gerry) Nation of Scottsbluff; daughter, Judy (Eric) Prahl of Rockport, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Travis, Matthew, Derek, Adam, Brieonna, Haley, Brittany, and Tyler; five great-grandchildren; brother Lloyd (Arlene) Nation of Texas; sister Sue (Vern) Gullickson of Crawford; and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and long-time friends from all over the country.
Bob lived life to the fullest and thought nothing of driving to the west or east coasts to surprise his grandkids. He travelled the world and never met a stranger. Bob had a deep faith and served God faithfully to the end. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
His funeral service will be held at the Gering Civic Center, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Jon MacDonald, Julie Harthorn, Darla Fisher, and Lara Wilhoit officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 4-7 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Festival of Hope (www.festivalofhope.net) in care of Thomas Nation, P.O. Box 653, Scottsbluff, NE 69363. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.dugankramer.com.