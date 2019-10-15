Robert Allen Dana, age 43, of Lincoln, NE and former Chappell, NE and Scottsbluff, NE resident, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Lincoln. Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, October 17th in the Assembly of God Church in Chappell with Pastor Kevin Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in the Chappell Cemetery. A memorial is being established. Contributions may be made in care of the family for future designation. Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday, Oct. 16th from 4-6:00 P.M. Friends may view Robert’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Robert Allen Dana was born December 2, 1975 at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, NE to John Dana and Wanda Dana. He attended school in Chappell and graduated from Chappell High School in 1995.
Robert moved to Scottsbluff in 1998, where he worked and met many friends. In November of 2018 he moved to Lincoln with his sister to be closer to family.
Robert was a lover of NASCAR, the Denver Broncos, Ford, bowling, WWE wrestling, and 1980’s cartoons, TV and movies. He referred to himself as “The Fordster”. He engaged in in depth discussions about why Hollywood should, or should not create remakes of classic movies and TV shows. Robert the “Fordster” loved pizza, his family, friends and spending time with his nieces and nephews, often enjoying the same movies or comic books they were reading.
While in Scottsbluff he made an annual trip to Lincoln to participate in the Special Olympics as a bowler. He was a champion each year, earning many gold and silver medals. After moving to Lincoln, he just joined the Lincoln Parks and Rec Social Club and Lincoln Shooting Stars bowling team. He planned to participate in the Special Olympics again next Spring.
Robert didn’t know a stranger. He would constantly bring up conversations with anyone, anywhere. He was always sincere and authentic. He always accepted people for who they were and wanted to make them feel important.
Robert is survived by his mother and father, Wanda Dana (mother) and Ron Timm of Chappell and John Dana (father) and Judy Thornbury of Tonto Basin, AZ; his siblings, Michelle (sister) and Michael Hickenbottom of Amarillo, TX; Marc (brother) and Julie Joyce of Lincoln, and Barb (sister) and Anthony Meyers of Lincoln, and 9 nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by Grandparents Robert and Betty Dana and Allen and Dorothy Williams, Uncle Larry Dana and Great Niece Elizabeth Hickenbottom.
