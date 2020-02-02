Robert Daniel “Danny” Medina of Paonia CO, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the age of 71, surrounded by his family and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held at noon Saturday, February 08, 2020, at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M Street Gering, NE 69341.
Danny was born to the parents of Walter Medina and Wilma Spencer on May 16, 1948, in Scottsbluff NE. He graduated from Minatare High School in 1966 and later attended Northwestern Community College. He married Bonnie Norine, and from that union had two daughters, Tonia and Mindy.
Danny was a hard-working, self-made man. He took great pride in the success of all his businesses — a perfectionist at heart.
On May 23, 1991, he married Sandi Dreiling. Together with his wife, over the years, they owned and operated bars, hotels, a beverage company, a convenience store, and a Subway. Some of the things he loved and enjoyed were hunting, fishing, bird watching, his dogs, eating at Las Palmas ( his favorite restaurant ), watching UFC fights, relaxing and smoking a fine cigar, and spending time with his family.
Danny is survived by his stepmother, Helen Medina, his wife Sandi Medina, two daughters, Tonia Fales and Mindy Medina, stepsons JJ Vigil and Michael Vigil. His siblings Dick (Connie )Medina, David (Tina) Medina, Roger (Liz)Medina, Sal (Kathy)Medina, and Nancy (Bob)Alvarez. Many nieces and nephews. Eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Clara Jo.
