Robert Eugene (Bob) Johnson was born on December 14, 1934, in Greeley, Colorado. He passed away on May 1, 2019, at his home in Alpharetta, Georgia, at the age of 84.
He spent his youth “out West” and graduated from Gering High School and Scottsbluff Junior College, both in Nebraska. During those years he was a dedicated student and athlete, participating in football and baseball, but excelling in basketball. Bob moved to Gering as a high school senior. At 6’3 1/2”, he was the tallest basketball player at Scottsbluff College (now WNCC) from 1953 to 1955. The Cougars won 26 games and lost 13 during that time period. Bob was placed on the five-member Nebraska Junior College All-Star Team by both the Lincoln Journal-Star and the Omaha World-Herald. He attended Denver University, where he studied Mathematics and obtained both B.A. and M.A. degrees.
He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, Texas, and at White Sands, N.M., where he worked on missile guidance systems. He began his 42-year-career in the computer industry at Lockheed Corp. in Sunnyvale, Calif. Soon thereafter, he joined Martin Marietta in Littleton, Colo. In 1964 he joined Burroughs Corp (later Unisys) and worked at any locations in the U.S. and in London. He finished his compelling career at National Data Corp. in Atlanta. His dedication to these companies and every individual who worked for and with him was unwavering.
But he never missed a family celebration, school event, piano recital, softball game or swim meet. His girls — Machelle and Lisa — were his pride and joy! He shared his passion for learning, teaching, reading, and music and sports with all of us. His devotion to fly-fishing and love of the outdoors began in childhood. He taught us to enjoy camping and nature’s beauty in remote areas of Montana and Wyoming. He played tennis, golf and basketball and was a tireless runner until he switched to daily walks in 1996, which he continued until his death at 84. Hiking in the Georgia mountains and along the Appalachian Trail became a favorite pasttime after he retired.
He was an avid college basketball fan — GO Duke! — and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. He was equally happy attending symphony and opera performances wherever we lived. Bob was happiest with his books, his family, beautiful music, good food and good wine. His easy smile and gentle manner found him many friends. He was kind to all and will be deeply missed by the many who knew and loved him throughout his long and rich life.
Besides his two daughters, Bob is also survived by his wife, Jan.
