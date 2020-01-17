Robert P. “Bob” Goodwin, age 63, died quietly and peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home in Sidney in the loving company of his family after a 10 month battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 13, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. There will be no graveside service. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Bob’s register book and leave condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Bob’s name to SRMC Hospice, SRMC Foundation or the First United Methodist Church in Sidney. You may view Bob’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Bob’s care and funeral arrangements.
Robert Prescott Goodwin was born on September 21, 1956 to Francis leBaron “Baldy” and Joanne (Ackerman) Goodwin in Sidney, joined by a brother Francis “Lee” and sister Gayle. He attended Sidney High School, UNL and UNL College of Law. He was united in marriage to Diana d’Avignon on August 5, 1978 in Lincoln, NE. To this union two children were born; Ashley and Zachariah.
Following Law school, Bob and Diana moved to Ogallala, where he was the Deputy Keith County Attorney and Arthur County Attorney. Late in 1986 he moved his family to Sidney where he served as Cheyenne County Attorney for 4 years. Following that he and Tom Sonntag bought the John Peetz Law Firm where he practiced until his death. Bob loved practicing law, and he respected and loved his clients as well. So many long term friendships were built in his office. He named his law office building “Goodwin” in honor of his parents, who were active members and pillars of the community. Bob served 20 years on the Governor’s Commission for the Protection of Children. He served 9 years on the Supreme Court Commission on Children in the Courts. He also served on the Oil and Gas Commission for 6 years. He was a past Demolay Master Counselor. Later he helped revive the Order of Demolay in Sidney and assisted many young men in its teachings and he was awarded with the Legion of Honor Medal. He was a past Worshipful Master of the Sidney Masonic Lodge. While in Ogallala he was active in the Elks organization. He was a member of the Sidney Seed Corn Society. Bob was kind, patient, had a compassionate spirit, and a great sense of humor. He was an accomplished guitarist and harmonica player and loved entertaining. The house was often filled with music, family, friends, plenty of wine and lots of laughter. Sadie’s Secret Garden was a place for conversation and tranquility. Many days and nights were spent there, and on the back patio, playing the guitar and enjoying the abundance of natural beauty surrounding our home. Bob was a skilled craftsman. If anything needed to be built, he would go to the garage and eventually come back with a finished project. Bob loved hunting at the family cabin in Bridgeport. He had been going there since he was a young boy. He loved sharing stories and bonding with friends and family, and he loved the beauty of the wide open space. Bob loved visiting his San Diego family and he always felt that he was on a real vacation. While he loved to travel, his favorite place was home. He loved his children dearly and fostered their original talent. His children were not meant to sit at a desk. Their skills are in their hands, and the creativity inherited from Bob led them to become successful artists. Whatever path they took in life, his only wish was for them to be happy. Bob adored, and had great respect for his brother and sister. They were always there for each other and talked on a regular basis. Bob had numerous cousins and he had a special relationship with each and every one of them. He loved them all so much. Bob’s life was truly rich in family and friends. Vaya con Dios Bobby.
Bob is survived by his wife Diana Goodwin of Sidney, children: Ashley Goodwin of Richmond, VA, and Zachariah Goodwin of Portland, OR; brother: Francis “Lee” Goodwin and wife Karen of Sioux City, IA; sister: Gayle Maxon-Edgerton and husband Phil of Santa Fe, NM; nephews: Chris Goodwin, Matthew Girard Maxon, Aleksander d’Avignon, Daniel Edgerton; nieces: Jamie Andersen and Angella d’Avignon; sister-in-law: Theresa d’Avignon, brothers-in-law: Christopher d’Avignon and wife Janie, Jason Rammelsberg and wife Stacie; mother and father-in-law: Barbara Betz and Michael Rammelsberg, all of San Diego, CA; best friend and cousin Rob Robinson, The Cottonwoodsmen, numerous cousins, friends and his loyal dog, Rasta.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents: Ruth and Francis Goodwin and Marie and William “W.P. Ackerman; father-in–law: George d’Avignon, cousins; Don Fate and Scott Robinson. A special thank you to the Rob & Pam Robinson family who helped us from the beginning of this journey to the very end and to the SRMC Hospice Team, the entire staff at SRMC and to the Dorwart Cancer Center.
