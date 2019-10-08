Robert J. Kelly, age 75, of Bridgeport, NE and formerly of Sidney passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Bridgeport. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home in McCook. Inurnment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery in McCook. Cremation has been held. You may view Bob’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Bob’s register book and drop off condolences for the family.
A complete obituary will be published when available.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC and Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home are in charge of Bob’s care and funeral arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.