Robert Duane Kautz, 84, of Sheridan, WY, passed away early Monday morning, October 28, 2019, at Mountain View Living Center on the Sheridan VA campus.
He was born May 16, 1935, to Henry, Jr. and Ethel (Slaughterbeck) Kautz Marshall in Gering, NE. After moving with his family to California, where he grew up, he returned to Nebraska to graduate from Gering High School in 1954.
Bob joined the U.S. Navy 1954-1958, spending two of those years aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Coral Sea.
Returning to Nebraska, he attended Scottsbluff NE Junior College for two years, then graduated from Chadron NE State College in 1963.
He married Myra Susan Witschy July 1, 1961, in Scottsbluff, where their 3 children were born, in 1962, 1964 and 1965.
For three delightful years, Bob was the principal, teacher and coach at Gering Valley School, where his volleyball team won county championship. In 1966, he and Susan and the children moved to Merino, CO, where for 3 years, he was the Elementary School Principal and team-taught Math, Science and Social Studies.
The family attended summer school for 3 summers at Western State College in Gunnison, CO, so that Bob could get his Master’s in Education.
In 1969, the family moved to Sterling, CO, where Bob began teaching at Pantall Elementary, then in Sterling Middle School, where he retired in 1991.
Bob became an avid tennis player, in and around Sterling, and in Sheridan, after Bob and Susan moved to Wyoming in 1999.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; children Jeff (Sheila) of Sioux Falls, SD; Robin of Saudi Arabia; and Doug of Dayton, WY; sisters Rosalie Stinson; Ruth (Don) Manning; JoAnn Evans; Sue Ellen Beck: and brother Jim Marshall; Grandchildren Taryn, Seanna, Sarah, Sary, Maria and Hussan; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters-in- law, Evelyn Witschy Goldfain Lyons and Diane Kautz; nieces, Melanie, Janet, Lisa, Ginger, Kristy and Debby; nephews Michael and David.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Henry, Jr. and Ethel; brothers, Richard Kautz and Bill Marshall; grandson, Mohanned; brothers-in-law Jim Stinson, Dick Evans, Howard Beck, Don Goldfain and Jack Lyons; and nephew, Richard Beck.
Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no services. He requested cremation. Next summer, when the wild flowers bloom in the mountains, we’ll gather to scatter some of his ashes in his favorite places. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eye Institute, or a donor’s choice.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at championfh.com.
