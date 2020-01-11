Sutton, Nebraska, resident Robert Wendell “Cowboy Bob” Kirchhoff, 80 passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
In honoring his wish to be cremated there will not be any services at this time. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Bayard, NE.
Robert was born August 20, 1939, In Bayard, NE to Lloyd and Zelma (Lamar) Kirchhoff. He received his education at Bayard High School graduating in 1957. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on November 20, 1957 and served until he was honorably discharged on November 19, 1963. On September 17, 1963, he married Wilmetta Lee Rusch in Harrisburg, NE. Bob was employed with the Pipefitters Union in Janesville, WI.
Cowboy Bob loved the Lord and would witness to anyone who gave him an ear. He wanted to make sure that everyone knew “the truth”. Bob loved to take walks and visit with his grandchildren, going out for coffee at the bakery in Sutton and hanging out with his dog Maddie. He enjoyed Nebraska football, playing board games, soduku, puzzles and listening to his short-wave radio programs.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty Smith and Donna Smith; children, Brett and Terri Kirchhoff and their children, Jordan and Jake Kirchhoff; Wendy and Terry Scheidemann and their children, Alishia Dover-Wadley, Brandon Scheidemann, Corey Scheidemann and Dustin Scheidemann; Deborah Battleson and her children, Alexandra, Liberty and Abigail Battleson; 8 great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Maddie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Zelma Kirchhoff; wife, Wilmetta Kirchhoff; and his siblings, Lloyd Kirchhoff; Bill Kirchhoff; Richard Kirchhoff and Alice Cohrs.
