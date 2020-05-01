Edna Marie Robinson April 22, 2020 The world has lost an angel on earth. Edna Marie (McDaniel) Robinson, formerly of Bayard and Scottsbluff, passed away on April 22, 2020. She was 73 years old. Edna was born March 29, 1947 to Harriet and Joseph McDaniel. She has three siblings; George (Butch) McDaniel and wife Lauri, James McDaniel and wife Gloria, and Dixie Lujan. Edna went to school in Bridgeport. She graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1965. She then went to Platte Valley Bible College. After that she transferred to a Bible college in Casper, Wyoming. There she met her husband, Gregory Lee Robinson. Edna and Gregory got married in 1969. They had five children: Cherri Buxbaum, Gregory Robinson, Bradley Robinson, Rebecca Montanez, and Michaela Robinson. They divorced in 1990. Edna worked at Alco Stores while living in Riverton, Wyoming. She then transferred to Scottsbluff after her divorce and moved to Bayard. She then started working for Sugar Workers Federal Credit Union in the early 1990's. She worked there until she retired in 2009. Edna enjoyed sewing and making crafts. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. Edna was one of the nicest people you would ever meet. She was always willing to help anyone she could. Everyone remembers her for her smile and kindness. Edna is survived by her brothers and sister; son Bradley and wife Kimberly; daughters Cherri and husband Ken, Rebecca and husband Gabby, and Michaela and her husband Shaun Tafoya; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Edna will be cremated and services will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son Gregory. Condolences can be sent to Brad Robinson at 13338 CR 370, Sterling, CO 80751; Rebecca Montanez at 817 NE 188th St., Shoreline, WA 98155; Michaela Robinson at 734 Avenue A, Bayard, NE 69334; or Cherri Buxbaum at P.O. Box 523, Sidney, NE 69162.
