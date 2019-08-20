Rocky Lee Miller, 47 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date.
Rocky was born June 6, 1972 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Roy and Pat Miller. He grew up in McGrew, Nebraska. Rocky graduated from Pershing County High School in Lovelock, Nevada. On April 11, 2015, he married Faye Bulman in Gering, Nebraska. He was employed with the Scotts Bluff County Roads Department.
At the time of his death, he lived with his wife Faye and step daughter Meagan Eitzen.
Rocky is survived by his wife Faye; step daughter Meagan; daughter Dana of Laramie, Wyoming; mother Pat of Reno, Nevada; sisters Sheila Benson of Reno, Nevada and Lisa (Brian) Peters of Bridgeport, Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins; mother-in-law Viola Bulman of Gering; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Margaret and Philip Eckerberg of Gering, Nebraska.
Rocky was preceded in death by his father Roy Miller, his grandparents and father-in-law Thornton Bulman.