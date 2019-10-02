Rosa Rebecca Ashenhurst was born August 8, 1916 in Roseau, Minnesota. Rosa passed peacefully in her sleep to awake in the arms of her beloved Savior on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Pennington Care Home in Chandler, AZ.
Rosa taught school in Bridgeport and Potter, Nebraska for more than thirty years combined. Her heart for teaching overlapped with her desire to share Jesus as a Sunday School teacher for more than 20 years. Additionally, she volunteered many more years of service in children’s chapels, Vacation Bible Schools, and folding bulletins.
She married Gates Mel Parker of Scottsbluff, NE on September 6, 1946 at the Lincoln Park Bible Church in Milwaukee, WI. After residing in Nebraska for over 30 years, she moved to Mesa, AZ, where she was a faithful member of Mesa Baptist Church and then later Sun Valley Bethany Campus in Tempe.
Rosa’s love for missions is evident in all corners of the world with hundreds of hand-crafted puppets, plastic crosses, and Jesus in a nutshell. Her other made-with-love creations are wrapped around hundreds of hospitalized-sick children, who received one of her hand-sewn quilts.
Rosa is survived by her three sons Larry, Lanny and Rick; daughter,Judy; three daughter in-laws, eleven grandchildren & their spouses, and thirteen great grandchildren. The youngest, Sophia, born just four months before her passing as one final answered prayer.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry Ashenhurst and Ida May Collins; husband Mel; Siblings May, Nina, Eva, Laura, Clyde, and Howard. And eighteen U.S.A. presidents.
Family will honor Rosa on Saturday, October 26, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Bueler Mortuary,
14 W Hulet Dr., Chandler, AZ. In leu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Wycliff Bible Translations and the Jesus Film.
