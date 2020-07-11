Ross, Teresa

Teresa Ross July 9, 2020 Teresa "Terry" Ross, 88, of Gering, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home. Her memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. A memorial has been established to Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting Terry's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. During these times, we are obligated to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the State of Nebraska for memorial services. Terry was born April 20,1932, at Avon, South Dakota to John and Sadie (Cnossen) Struiksma. She grew up and attended schools in South Dakota. She married Leo P. Molina in 1952. They lived in Minot, North Dakota and traveled to many other places to live. Terry moved to Gering in 1972 and married Harvey Vincent Ross September 5, 1973, in Gering. She worked as a waitress and hostess for numerous restaurants in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. Terry had the funniest, happiest personality with the biggest laugh. She would do anything for anybody. She loved garage sales and usually had three a year. She was the best wife, mom, and grandma. Terry loved the Lord. She was a member of Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Linda Molina of Gering; grandson, Jason Molina of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Christina (B.J.) Derr of Mitchell; great-grandson, Braeden Molina; brother, Bill (Marilyn) Struiksma of Artesia, California; stepchildren, Larry (Rosemarie) Ross of Kansas, Judy (Brian) Clifton of Utah, and Sheryl Knight of Minatare; eight step-grandchildren, fourteen step-great-grandchildren, and two step-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leo Molina and Harvey Ross; son, Steven Reed Molina; brothers, John and Wilber Struisksma; and sisters, Annie Buchholz and Bertha Steensna.
