TORRINGTON, WYOMING — Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial for SADIE MARQUEZ, 91, will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic church with Father Ray Moss officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Saint Rose Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday from 3pm to 5pm at the funeral home and the casket will be open at the rosary. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

