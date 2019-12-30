Saron P. Andrews Jr., 74, of Kimball, died at Kimball Health Services on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Cremation has been held and services will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Saron’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials have been established to the Family. The services for Saron have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Saron Peder Andrews, Jr. was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 20, 1945, the son of Saron, Sr. and Ida (Johnson) Andrews. Saron moved with his family at an early age to Kimball. He attended school in Kimball and he enlisted into the US Navy on August 20, 1964. He was discharged from the Navy due to medical reasons. He moved to Hawk Springs, Wyoming to work with his dad on the family ranch. He was married to Mary Rust in Scottsbluff on April 19, 1968. He received a degree in appliance repair and the family lived in Montana and South Dakota. While in South Dakota he worked for Diamond Distributors as a repairman. They moved to Gering to be closer to family and later went back to work on the family ranch. The family then moved to Scottsbluff and Saron worked for the Gerry Company in maintenance. They lived in Wyoming for a short time before moving back to Kimball in 1981. Saron worked on the Vowers and Burback farms. He retired in 2003. Saron enjoyed wood and leather working. He loved panning for gold, arrow head hunting and going camping and fishing. He was a member of the Kimball Eagles Aerie 3889. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Mary Andrews of Kimball, NE; son Edmund (Amy) Andrews of Wisonsin; daughter Tina Funk of Kimball, NE; sister Joy Twist of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Mahlon, Sammy, Sara and Jessica Gingerich and Hunter Funk; great grandson Boaz Samson Gingerich. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Saron P. Andrews III, sisters Sara West and Idabelle Christensen.
