Saucedo, Enedina

Enedina M Saucedo March 17, 2020 Enedina M Saucedo, 85 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. A viewing will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Cremation will take place following viewing. Her memorial Mass will be at a later date at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with inurnment following at Sunset Memorial Park. Enedina was born on June 26, 1934 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Gabino and Francisca (Magana) Rosas. She married Claudio Saucedo in 1949 in Torrington, Wyoming. She worked at Jerry's Manufacturing, where down jackets were made. Later working at Midwec Corp, Jet Plant and Ben Franklin. Enedina was a member of Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church, 3rd Order of Lay Carmelites, taught 12 years of catechism at the church, Eucharastic Minister and Lector for weekdays at the church and Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, embroidering, crocheting, cooking and ceramics. Survivors include her son Chris Saucedo Sr and daughter Olivia Gonzalez; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son John, 3 sisters and 8 brothers and granddaughter Corina Saucedo Kohut.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
3201 Ave. B
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.