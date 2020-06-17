Sauder, Roy

Roy Walter Sauder June 12, 2020 Celebration of life services for Roy Walter Sauder, age 86, of Bridgeport, NE will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Sauder Farm east of Bridgeport, NE (9055 Road 109A) with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Full Military honors will follow the services at the farm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Bridgeport Church of Christ. Online condolences can be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Roy passed away at home on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 8, 1933 on the farm in Lodgepole, NE to Mike and Mabel (Holtman) Sauder. He was 6th in line of 8 sons. He went to country school near Lodgepole and graduated high school at Chappell, NE where he excelled in football. Roy enlisted in the Army where he continued his football career and was later deployed to Germany. He met the love of his life Anna May Smith at a dance in Lisco, NE while Roy was home on leave and Anna May was home from Washington, D.C.. Anna May wrote Roy a letter every day while he was deployed in the Army and stationed in Germany. Roy kept these letters near and dear to his heart. They married when he returned and were married for 65 blissful years. Roy and Anna May made their home at a farm in Garden County and later Sedgwick, Colorado for a short time before moving to the Tolle family farm where they have resided ever since. The farm has been in the family over 100 years. Roy and Anna May were blessed with 2 beautiful children through adoption. A son, Bradley Gene, and a daughter Faye Ilene. They were also privileged to raise a nephew, Terry Lee Maricle. Roy and Anna May also welcomed many children over the years into their home as their own. Roy spent his lifetime doing what he loved as a farmer. They also raised registered Gelbvieh bulls. He also operated a cement ditch business for many years. He and Anna May had an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream when they worked for several years at the Big Sky Youth Ranch near Malta, Montana. Roy was a devout Christian and was an active member of the Church of Christ. In the masonry business, he was a mentor and friend to many young men who worked for him. Roy was a devoted member of the Morrill County Saddle Club. Roy enjoyed many hobbies: He had a love of woodworking where he built the grandkids and great grandkids tractors, wagons, and pickup models. He also enjoyed working on old cars and tractors. Roy is preceded in death by parents Mike & Mabel Sauder; In-laws Oscar & Virginia Smith; Son Brad Sauder; Brothers Jack (Veva), Larry (Donna), Bill & Dan (Wynona) Sauder, and infant great-granddaughter Angelina Sauder. Roy will be missed by his loving wife of 65 years, Anna May Sauder of Bridgeport, NE; Daughter Faye (Allen) Maddux; Nephew Terry Maricle of Bridgeport, NE; Daughter-in-law Susan Sauder of Hay Springs, NE; Brothers Dick Sauder of Wisconsin, Clayton (Janice) Sauder of Wisconsin and Joe (Charlene) Sauder of Chappell; Sisters-in-law Nancy Sauder Sedgwick, CO and Carol Smith Kimball, NE; Brother-in-law Richard Smith Lewellen NE; Grandchildren Caleb (Josie) Sauder of Donnybrook, ND, Travis Sauder of Crawford, NE, Tabbott Sauder of Alliance, NE, Justin (Kelli) Anderson of Hay Springs, NE, Kristin (Greg) Strathman of Axtell, KS, Garrett (Morgan) Dermer of Bridgeport, NE, Justin Dermer of Bridgeport, NE; 17 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and a host of friends.
