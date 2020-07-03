Savage, Waneta

Waneta M. Savage June 23, 2020 Waneta M. Savage, age 99, passed away peacefully June 23, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. You may view Waneta's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittcha pel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Waneta's care and funeral arrangements. Waneta M. (Brownlow) Savage was born November 20, 1920 near Rushville, NE to Osmer Alvera "Al" and Grace (Jacobs) Brownlow. She married the love of her life, Glenn R. Savage, on August 24, 1941. Waneta was a homemaker and a loving wife to her husband, Glenn. Waneta and Glenn had their own dry-cleaning business in Bayard for many years where they worked side-by-side. In later years they worked for, and retired from, Eckhart Cleaners in Scottsbluff. Survivors include her sister, Donna Robinson, nephews Kim (Lorie) Thiel, David (Susie) Thiel, Matthew (Yolanda) Thiel, and Randy VerMaas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Osmer Alvera "Al" and Grace Brownlow, her husband of 76 years, Glenn Savage, sisters Leona Brownlow, Amy Shimp, and Ramona VerMaas, brothers-in-law, Vern VerMaas, Lee Shoop, Don Shimp, Allen Thiel, Charlie Savage, and Lloyd "Jiggs" McCloud, sister-in-law, Bonnie McCloud, and nephews Terry Bonham, and Marvin Shoop. Due to Covid-19 there will be no memorial service. Memorial donations may be made in Waneta's name to: Pinehaven Christian Children's Ranch, P.O. Box 940, St. Ignatius, MT 59865 and/or: Bible Broadcasting Network, 11530 Carmel Commons Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28226. Cards and condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 362 Sidney, NE 69162-0362.
