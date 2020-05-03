Schemm, Richard

Richard Ernest Schemm April 27, 2020 Richard Schemm, age 84, of Scottsbluff died Monday, April 27 at Regional West Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at a later date. His ashes will be laid to rest in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Valentine, NE where he will await the great resurrection. Richard was born on March 4, 1936 on the farm at Mission, SD to George and Marie (Paus) Schemm. He was baptized on March 22, 1936 and confirmed into the faith in 1951 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Mission, SD. He attended Midway School and Mission High School, graduating in 1955. He served in Germany in the US Army from 1956-1958, rose to the rank of Private First Class, and was honorably discharged. He farmed in Mission, SD until 1972 when he moved to Gering and worked at the Lockwood Corp. Making a second career change, he then worked for Panhandle Community Services, Gering, from 1998-2001. He married Suzanne Krohn on July 5, 1980 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Nicollet, MN, and he built their home in Scottsbluff, NE where he lived until his death. He enjoyed camping, gardening, square dancing, and being treasurer for the King of Kings Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. Richard is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his daughters Hannah Schemm and her daughters, Alexa and Julia of St. Peters, MO; Naomi Schemm of Whitewater, WI; and Rachel Schemm of Omaha, NE; son Nathan (Sarah) Schemm and their children Sophia, Daniel, and Lydia of Rowlett, TX; sister Dorothy Bazyn, sisters-in-law Carol Schemm, Jean Schemm all of Valentine, NE; brothers and sisters-in-law Sally (Merl) Gleason, John (Diane) Krohn, and Chris (Lori) Krohn all of Nicollet, MN, and Tim (Rose) Krohn of North Mankato, MN; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Wally Bazyn, brothers Ed Schemm and Harland Schemm and nephew Mark Schemm. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Police apprehend two after pursuit
-
An ER doctor who treated patients after she recovered from COVID-19 has died by suicide
-
Two new cases of coronavirus announced in Scotts Bluff County
-
Another coronavirus case announced in Scotts Bluff County
-
She's been falsely accused of starting the pandemic. Her life has been turned upside down.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.