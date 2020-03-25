Esther Joann Schlothauer
Brown March 19, 2020
Esther Joann Schlothauer Brown, 83, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. She was interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery on March 23, 2020.
Joann was born on March 9th, 1937 to Esther (Schneider) and George Schlothauer in Gering, Nebraska. After graduating from Gering High School in 1955, she went on to complete secretarial training at Scottsbluff Junior College.
After completing secretarial training she moved to Denver, Colorado where she worked for the Gates Rubber Company. She had a long career as a secretary at Colorado State University where she worked for 24 years until she retired. In 1959 she wed Russell Lee Brown, her high school sweetheart, going on to have three children, Lee Ann, and twin sons Dana and Derek.
They raised their family in Fort Collins, Colorado where Joann was an active member of many organizations. Joann was an avid collector of all things pretty and breakable- dolls, dishes, vases and the like. She loved to shop, willing to hunt for hours for the right bargain. She could tell a good joke and had a spirited sense of humor. Above all she loved her family and was proud of every one of them.
A woman of deeply abiding Christian faith, Joann shared her love of Jesus and her strong spirit of hospitality with all she knew. There was never a shortage of cookies to bake, cinnamon rolls to make, or a hot meal waiting for anyone who needed one. Her friends, most recently at The Worthington, will remember her for her warm hugs, her quick sense of humor, and her ability to provide festive decorations for any holiday or occasion.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband Russell.
She is survived by her daughter Lee Ann (Jim) Badum and family of Houston, TX, son Dana (Paydra) Brown and family of Tampa, FL, and son Derek Brown of Sunnyvale, CA., and five grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sisters Marilyn Conn of Loveland, CO, Janice (Byron) Fegley of Rochester, NY, brother George (Barb) Schlothauer of Gering, NE.
Memorials may be made to Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail, Gering, NE 69341. A celebration of her life will be held this summer in Fort Collins.
